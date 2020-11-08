Hyderabad: Father tries to slaughter his two daughters

Hyderabad: In a heart-breaking incident which occurred at Chittapur village in Dubbak Mandal, a father tried to slaughter his two daughters on Saturday.

According to a report, Mohammad Nazim, who had two wives, is from Mahrashtra and he settled in Chittapur village in Dubbak mandal with his one wife and 3 children.

He frequently quarreled with his wife and on Saturday when his wife and son went out he locked the front door and tried to kill his two daughters, Anjuman (8years) and Alina (6years).

Local got suspicious at voices of children and informed at the Bhupally Police Station. The police responded on time and SI Sardar along with constables reached the spot and overpowered the accused and rescued the children.

As Nazim locked the door, a constable got onto the roof and removed tiles and jumped inside the house, while other two constables broke down the door and entered the house.

By the time, he already attacked his younger daughter Alina and slit her throat and was trying to attack his elder daughter Anjuman. While a constable, B Raju tried to snatch his knife, his hand was injured in the scuffle.

Police shifter the girls to Siddipet government hospital immediately and according to the doctors the girls are out of danger and their condition is stable now. A case has been registered and the accused have been taken into custody.

