Hyderabad FC sign Nim Dorjee, Gurmeet Singh for upcoming ISL season

Hyderabad: Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC have roped in defender Nim Dorjee Tamang and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh for the upcoming ISL season. The duo coming from North East United FC (NEFC) has signed a 3-year contract lasting till the end of 2023-24 season in their new club. The club announced the signings this Friday.

Nim Dorjee, centre back, hailing from Sikkim has made 18 ISL appearances for the North East United FC (NEFC) since joining them in 2019.

The young centre back also has 2 India U-19 Caps to his name. The 25-year-old who can also fill in at right back has good experience of Indian top flight football.

As he has 45 appearances under his kitty for Hero I-League side Shillong Lajong, where he started off his professional footballing career.

“I am really excited to be part of Hyderabad FC, a club which has good young and experienced players. The club has played top quality football last season and I am delighted to be part of the club’s journey. “Said the youngster after completing his move to Hyderabad FC.

I am really excited to be a part of Hyderabad FC, a team which has good young and experienced players.



I will be giving my all for the club to take it to new heights. I can’t wait to join my new coach, teammates and get started in black and yellow!#HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/DW76NvqtwV — Nim Dorjee Tamang (@nimdorjeet) July 31, 2021

On the Other hand, 21-year-old goalkeeper Gurmreet Singh has been associated with North East United FC for the last three seasons. He made eight appearances for the Highlanders keeping 2 clean sheets in the last season. This exciting player will have to ward off competition to cement his place in the first side.

“I am grateful to the club for providing me this opportunity. As a young player seeing others my age flourish here makes this a really important project for me.’’Said, Gurmeet Singh.

He further added, “It is a very important season for us at Hyderabad FC. We will look to build on the campaign last season and I am sure we as a team are ready for the challenges.”

Club’s Head Coach Manolo Marquez stressed upon the importance of the new signings. ”Gurmeet is a good goalkeeper and someone who can become one of the best in India soon. He is young but has experience, is quick with his movements in the goal, trains hard, and wants to improve in every session. Nim Dorjee is a defender who can play as a centre back or as a full back. He also has good positioning and played at a high level last season.’’

The Spaniard added, “As a coach, you want youngsters like these, who can play in different positions which is really crucial for us this season. “

The club has already roped in promising young Indian players like Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’ Silva and Abdul Rabeeh to enhance their squad ahead of the next season.

Hyderabad FC finished 5th in the League table last season and would look to build on to their performance in the upcoming season.