Hyderabad: Female security guard electrocuted at KPHB colony

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th June 2022 1:38 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a female security guard on Sunday was eletrocuted at an under-construction building at KPHB colony.

The victim was identified as Ganga. Following the death, her husband Ketavath Sures, filed a complaint at the KPHB police station. Suresh is employed as a drill machine labourer at the same construction site. The couple is natives of Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

In his complaint, Suresh said that Ganga was trying to plug in the motor, but the switchboard wasn’t insulated properly. The deceased suffered a shock, resulting in instant death. Suresh informed the police that there was an issue with the plug.

MS Education Academy

A few witnesses stated that the owner of the building had no permission to construct it. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button