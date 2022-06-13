Hyderabad: Female security guard electrocuted at KPHB colony

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a female security guard on Sunday was eletrocuted at an under-construction building at KPHB colony.

The victim was identified as Ganga. Following the death, her husband Ketavath Sures, filed a complaint at the KPHB police station. Suresh is employed as a drill machine labourer at the same construction site. The couple is natives of Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

In his complaint, Suresh said that Ganga was trying to plug in the motor, but the switchboard wasn’t insulated properly. The deceased suffered a shock, resulting in instant death. Suresh informed the police that there was an issue with the plug.

A few witnesses stated that the owner of the building had no permission to construct it. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.