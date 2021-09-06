Hyderabad: Fight between friends claims one life

Hyderabad: A man was murdered in a fight that erupted between friends while playing the game of ludo. This incident happened in the Mangalhat area of the city.

According to the sources, three friends namely Haneef, Mustafa, Rasheed, and the other three friends were playing ludo and also consumed liquor till late at night on Saturday in Mangalhat. While playing the game, a heated argument began among the friends which later turned into a major fight.

In this incident, Haneef a resident of Gangabowli in Mangalhat suffered critical injuries. He was shifted to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Mustafa and Rasheed who were severely injured during the fight have been admitted into the hospital. Mangalhat Police have registered a case of murder in this regard and started investigations.