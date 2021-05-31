Hyderabad: Film production manager arrested in prostitution case

Hyderabad: An online prostitution racket has been busted by the Rachakonda police and a movie production manager was arrested in connection with the case. The accused, identified as B. Sudheer, had been running the prostitution racket on the ‘Locanto’ dating app.

According to the Rachakonda police, Sudheer was arrested after the cops conducted a raid, and found out that he had been holding an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh as a hostage. Moyna A (alias Munni), who was held by him, had been living in India illegally for more than 15 years. She was previously involved in many prostitution cases.

Munni lost her father when she was 5 years old, and around 23 years ago she got married to a man named Nazrul and had a son with him. She came to India to work as a beautician, after which she also got married in Hyderabad another person by the name Anjaneyulu.

In 2014, when she got to know that illegal immigrants were being caught, she went back to Bangladesh and acquired a visa that was valid for one year. Ever since then, Munni has been using a forged voter id as an identification.

According to the police, Munni got involved in prostitution due to a financial crisis, and as per court orders, Munni has been sent to the Government Rescue Home in Kukatpally.