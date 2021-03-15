Hyderabad: Finally there will be no Numaish-2021

Hyderabad: Amid prevailing COVID-19 pandemic conditions, the hope for organizing the 81 All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) 2021 in Hyderabad have faded after the Government has not yet accorded permission for the event.

Like every year Numaish was suppose to commence from January 1,2021 but the exhibition society was slapped with a notice by Hyderabad collector to take necessary action in wake of the pandemic conditions, resulting in defering the event to February 1 and later March 15.

Numaish a hallmark event of Hyderabad, witnesses a footfall of 40000 visitors on the daily basis.This is the first time in the history of the Numaish, that the very popular event is not going to be held since permission is put on hold by the Government.

“Though we have applied permission for conducting Numaish 2021, but still there has been no communication from the Government’s side, in wake of the corona virus situation the society too is not pressing authorities for accord” said Ashwin Margam a executive member of the Exhibition society.

Earlier, a city based practicing High Court lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin has petitioned to various stake holders of the governance seeking for not accord permission to exhibition society not to conduct proposed exhibition/numaish which is expected to commence from January 1, 2021 on wards.

The lawyer in his petition has urged the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Government, Union Home and Health Ministry to intervene in connection with the holding Numaish 2021. He informed authorities that in view of the pandemic Corona virus which occurred and it is still in existence.