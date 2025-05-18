Hyderabad: Fire accident near Charminar claims eight lives; around 10 injured

Hyderabad: In a fire accident that took place at Gulzar House near Charminar early Sunday morning, eight people lost their lives, including 2 children, and around 10 others were injured.

The blaze erupted at the Srikrishna Pearls building around 6 am. Following it, eleven fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the flames.

The individuals who sustained serious injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to fire officials, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

More details awaited

