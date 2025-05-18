Hyderabad: Fire accident near Charminar claims eight lives; around 10 injured

Individuals who sustained serious injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th May 2025 11:29 am IST
Fire accident near Hyderabad's Charminar
Fire accident near Hyderabad's Charminar

Hyderabad: In a fire accident that took place at Gulzar House near Charminar early Sunday morning, eight people lost their lives, including 2 children, and around 10 others were injured.

The blaze erupted at the Srikrishna Pearls building around 6 am. Following it, eleven fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the flames.

Also Read
IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains on Sunday; thunderstorms, lightning expected

The individuals who sustained serious injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

MS Creative School

According to fire officials, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

More details awaited

The article has been updated with the number of deaths and injuries in the fire accident.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th May 2025 11:29 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button