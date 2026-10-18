Hyderabad: Fire at anti-drone equipment firm, no casualties

The fire broke out at around 5 pm on the premises of the private firm in an area under the jurisdiction of the Madhapur police station.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:
Fire at an anti-drone equipment firm in Hyderabad causes thick smoke, no casualties reported.
A screenshot of the fire at an anti-drone testing equipment manufacturing firm in the Madhapur area on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Source: X

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a firm manufacturing anti-drone testing equipment here on Sunday evening, October 18, with police saying there was no loss of life or injury.

According to local reports, the fire broke out at around 5 pm on the premises of Unistring Tech Solutions in an area under the jurisdiction of the Madhapur police station. Three fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control, police said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and the extent of property damage is yet to be assessed, they added.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that the power supply had been shut down to carry out transformer repair work. The interruption may have affected the cooling system, potentially causing the batteries to overheat and catch fire, police said.

The exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed inspection and investigation, the Station House Officer of Madhapur police station said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

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