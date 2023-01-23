Hyderabad: Fire at Numaish parking lot raises questions over public safety

Hyderabad: A major fire that broke out in the Numaish parking lot once again raises questions over the safety of thousands of people that visit the annual exhibition in Hyderabad.

In the fire incident, as many as three cars were burnt down to ashes. Initially, an electric car caught fire and then it spread to others.

Though the fire tenders present at the spot doused the fire, the incident refreshed people’s memory about the 2019 incident.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a regular Numaish goer Jameel Ahmed who witnessed the 2019 fire incident said that necessary arrangements need to be made at the exhibition ground and parking lot areas to avoid any untoward incident in the future.

Another person Irshad Ahmed questioned how cars burnt down to ashes if proper arrangements were made.

Fire brings back memories of the 2019 incident

In 2019, a massive fire broke out in Numaish in Hyderabad. In the incident, many stalls were burnt to ashes.

Luckily, no casualty was reported. However, following the incident panic prevailed and many traders incurred huge losses.

History of numaish in Hyderabad

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or Numaish in short, made a humble beginning in 1938 as an event to promote locally-produced goods.

It was a group of graduates from Osmania University who came up with the idea of an exhibition to conduct an economic survey of the state.

The seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, inaugurated the first ‘Numaish’.

Enthused by the good response, it was decided to make it an annual event and use the earnings to promote education.

Beginning with just 50 stalls and a capital of Rs 2.50, it has today evolved into one of the biggest industrial exhibitions in the country.

Numaish could not be organized in 1947 and 1948 due to the turmoil in the aftermath of India’s Independence. With Hyderabad acceding to the Indian Union, the event bounced back in 1949.

The exhibition could not be held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 situation. This was only the third time in its history that it could not be held.