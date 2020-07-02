Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Cancer Hospital

By Rasia Hashmi Published: July 02, 2020, 8:29 am IST
fire

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Cancer Hospital at Red Hills, Lakdi ka pul on Wednesday morning, creating panic among the patients.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the blood bank on the ground floor of the MNJ Institute of Oncology Regional Caner Hospital at Red Hills at around 8:30 am. However, no casualties were reported. The persons on the upper floors in the hospital were immediately evacuated as precautionary measure.

Hospital staff immediately alerted fire control room. Fire tenders from the Assembly fire station and Secretariat fire station rushed to the spot and put out the fire within half an hour.

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire. Air conditions, fridge and other items of the blood bank are gutted in fire.

Source: Siasat news
