Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Chikkadpall

Fire broke out in a tent house cum godown at Chikkadpally on Thursday morning.

Fire started at the big godown located near the RTC Kalyanamandapam Chikkadpally around 6.30 a.m.

Local people alerted the police control room following which fire tenders are rushed to control the fire.

Thick smoke is billowing out of the godown where a huge quantity of combustible material is stored.

Eight fire tenders are at the spot. Senior fire officers are supervising.

The police cordoned off the area and not allowing civilians