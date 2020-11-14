Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at godown in Abids

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a footwear godown in Abids on Saturday afternoon leaving three shops gutted. However, no injuries and casualties were reported.

Speaking to siasat.com, a police official from Abids police station said, “Due to a short circuit inside the footwear godown, an electric wire caught fire due to which the godown caught fire. The fire also passed onto the nearby Thick Shake Factory shop. Four jumbo water tankers, and an ambulance arrived at the spot to control the fire.”

As per the police officials the fire broke out in the footwear godown at 12:30 pm beside St. Joseph’s college. Police also said that there was a huge property loss in the godown.