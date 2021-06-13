Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Nizam Club

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at famous Nizam Club on early morning of Sunday. During the incident the furniture and interior was totally damaged.

According to the sources, the fire control room has received information about fire accident, upon which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighters started extinguishing operation at first floor of Nizam Club and after two hours the fire was brought under control.

During the incident, the server room, furniture and the interior decoration was totally gutted. On receiving information a team of Saifabad police too reached spot. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

However the police are trying to gather information about the cause of fire.

Nizam Club India is one of the oldest clubs in Hyderabad established on September 26 in 1884 by Nawab Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VI.