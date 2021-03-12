Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Punjagutta flyover, no casualties reported

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out on a pillar of the Punjagutta flyover on Friday morning.

According to the local media reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in some lights placed near the ornamental plants that are usually added to the pillars of flyovers as decorations, though there are no casualties reported.

Visuals from the spot showed a dense smoke billowed from the area as the fires erupted.

Fire at Punjagutta flyover. Police say that a board made out of plastic of Paris caught on fire. The fire was doused within 15 mins. Partially traffic was affected. pic.twitter.com/oPYDACW9Ep — Bala (@Bala__G) March 12, 2021

Receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and put all the flames. Motorists passing by were suffocated by black smoke. The fire caused a heavy traffic jam at Panjagutta.

The flyover was inaugurated in 2008 and in 2007, when it was still being constructed, a portion of the flyover had also collapsed.