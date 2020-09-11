Hyderabad: Fire erupts at pharma company, worker burnt alive

By Nihad Amani Published: 11th September 2020 1:03 pm IST
3 dead in fire at hotel turned Covid care centre in Andhra

Hyderabad: Ramakrishna, a senior operator was burnt alive after a massive fire engulfed a pharmaceutical company at Pashamailaram, Patancheru mandal in the city on Thursday night.

However, the cause of the incident has not been ascertained yet. The incident came to light on Friday morning after the company management learned about the worker’s death. It said that the worker failed to escape from the fire after a portion of the ceiling fell on him and spread of poisonous gases due to the fire.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be known.

