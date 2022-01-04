Hyderabad: Fire erupts at Shiva Parvati Theatre in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Shiva Parvati Theatre in Kukatpally housing board colony in the early hours of Monday morning.

There were no casualties reported due to the fire. The Kukatpally fire officials received a call from the theatre security guard and rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Considering it was a massive blaze, two more fire fighting units from Madhapur and Annapurna studios were called in order to extinguish it.

It took three hours for the firemen to douse the fire, however, the single-screen theatre was engulfed by the blaze. The chairs, screen, roof, walls, sound boxes, and other equipment were found completely charred. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

According to a report by the Times of India, a Kukatpally police officer said, “Luckily, the incident happened during the wee hours as the single screen theatre did run a late-night show till 1 AM in the midnight. There were no casualties as other staff had returned home after their duties.”