Hyderabad: Fire station set up at Osmania general hospital

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Disaster Response and Emergency Services department has established a station at the Osmania General Hospital to provide immediate assistance in the event of a fire.

The station was located near the hospital’s southern side, behind the Afzalgunj police station. A fire tender and two water mist motorbikes are stationed at the outpost 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to a Telangana Today report, “The hospital authorities provided the land to the fire department for setting up the outpost. It was necessary considering the huge number of in-patients and regular flow of out-patients at the hospital,” said a senior fire official.

Aside from responding to medical emergencies, such as firefighting and rescue operations, the fire station will also respond to fire calls in the surrounding region.

The fire service has already established an outpost at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, where a fire tender is stationed around the clock.

Meanwhile, the government has been keeping an eye on the firefighting capabilities of private medical and health businesses around the city.

“We are visiting private hospitals and carrying out regular inspections. Wherever negligence is noticed on part of the management, notices are being issued to them,” the official added.