Hyderabad firm creates Guinness World Record for donating shoes

Hyderabad: RealPage, a leading global provider of software and data analytics to real estate, created a Guinness World Record of donating 30,107 pairs of shoes to school children, on November 14.

To mark children’s day this year, RealPage, launched its new social impact initiative, ‘RealSoles from RealSouls’ by making a continuous line of 60,000 shoes and contributing the 30,107 pairs of shoes to Telangana government primary schools.

A total of seven government schools took part in the event at Gachibowli Stadium and the shoes were distributed to the children of 100 government schools across Hyderabad. The launch was graced by Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana.

“It gives me great satisfaction to see our corporates stepping up for the social cause and making a real impact. I appreciate the RealPage India management and employees for donating 30,000 pairs of shoes to school-goers across various Telangana government schools and breaking the Guinness World Record title as part of the effort,” said Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, KT Rama Rao.

“The program highlights the importance of giving back to communities and honours organizations and individuals who are making a difference and building a better community and environment,” said SVP & Managing Director, Sandeep Sharma.

This is much more than just setting a record. Beyond the record attempt, every RealPager wanted to see the smiles on the faces of those underprivileged children when they got their new pair of shoes as part of the initiative… and today we did it,” he added addressing the gathering on the occasion.