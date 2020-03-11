Hyderabad: First COVID-19 fatality, Siddiqui from Karnataka dies

A+ A-

Kalaburagi: A suspected Covid-19 patient Mohammad Hussain Siddiqui died in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

According to TOI, 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus was admitted at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and was later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad where he died. His body was brought to Kalaburagi for last rites.

Issuing an official circular, District health officer Dr MA Jabbar stated that Mohammad Hussain Siddiqui, 76, died after suspected Covid-19 virus. Appointing Dr Sharanabasappa Kyatanal, taluk health officer, Kalaburagi as nodal officer Jabbar has asked him to ensure all precautionary and controlling measures to be taken till last rites of the deceased are over, in Kalaburagi.

According to GIMS sources, Siddiqui had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 and was admitted in isolation ward as he was suffering from cough, fever and cold. They added: “His family members had taken him to Hyderabad for additional treatment”.

Meanwhile health department is waiting for Siddiqui’s throat swab report. His sample for Covid-19 has been collected and sent for testing, said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, commissioner, health and family welfare department.

Sources in GIMS, however, ruled out the possibility of Covid-19 as a reason for his death.