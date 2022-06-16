Hyderabad: First shower of monsoon betrays GHMC’s inaptness

Hyderabad: The first shower of the season has exposed the tall claims made by the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) about the preparation to deal with the water logging situation in the twin cities during the rainy season.

All those areas which were waterlogging prone witnessed water accumulation in the early hours of Wednesday morning which led to the school going children reaching late to their classes in Rajendra Nagar, Attapur, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Sanath Nagar and other areas. The water logging also led to traffic jams on most of the busy thoroughfares of the city.

The GHMC Mayor G Vijayalakshmi through a tweet message informed the civic officials about the water logging complaints received from the residents of Attapur and Rajendra Nagar and instructed them to ensure water draining as soon as possible.

Due to the incessant rain for two hours there was a drastic cool down in the temperature but the water logging in different parts of the city made people to face great inconvenience which is a clear indication of the GHMC’s failure.

The non cleaning of the Nallas caused the rain water to enter into the homes in Kala Patthar, Makkah Colony, Talab Katta and other areas. The residents of Mecca Colony and Tadban face great difficulties in the absence of a rainwater drain system and they are waiting for the water level to come down.

Similarly, one side under the PVNR Expressway from Attapur to Rajendra Nagar was waterlogged due to which the traffic was forced to use one way of the road which led to traffic jams for hours.

Many areas of the twin cities like Aziz Nagar, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Madinaguda, Kukatpally, Alwal and other areas witnessed incessant rain for more than two hours.

According to IMD more showers are likely within the next 48 hours in the city which may continue for next two days.