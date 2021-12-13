Hyderabad: First ‘Urdu job fair’ to be held at MANUU

Hyderabad: In a first, the Telangana government, along with the Urdu Academy, will organise an ‘Urdu job fair’ on January 6, 2022 at the Maulana Azad National University (MANUU) at Gachibowli.

Over 50 different companies are set to conduct interviews of students from the Urdu medium background and make appointments on the spot.

The motive is to provide jobs for unemployed youths from an Urdu background, said Principal of MANUU polytechnic college, Dr Mohd Yousuf Khan.

Free entry is open for all candidates with Urdu medium education from Telangana state. Job vacancies are available for technical and non-technical, engineering, language development and software development jobs, education and journalism sector, health, pharma, institutional security organizations and FMCG.

Candidates in the age group of 18 -35 years are eligible to participate in the job fair. Online registration can be done at the given link. (click here)