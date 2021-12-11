Hyderabad: Five arrested for duping businessman of Rs 1.5 crore

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested five people for duping a businessman of Rs 1.5 crore in a case of online fraud.

According to police, the gang swooped the large amount from a start-up in Banjara Hills upon identifying a technical glitch in its online payment gateway.

The gang targeted the businessman’s online payment gateway and transferred the amount to the accounts of three people identified as Balabadra Dash, Dinesh Mohanty, and Bimal Prasad.

The police arrested Gobind Chandra Jena, Bimal Prasad Samanta Ray, Balabadra Dash, Dinesh Mohanty, and Manoj Kumar Raut.

Shedding light on the case, the police said, “All the accused are from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha. Upon noticing the technical snag in the online payment gateway, the gang swooped the large amount from a startup located in Banjara Hills.”