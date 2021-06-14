Hyderabad: Five arrested for illegally selling Black Fungus drug

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday arrested five persons for illegally procuring and selling injections used for the treatment of Black Fungus, a fungal infection among COVID-19 patients that arises due to complications. The accused were arrested from the Sajeev Reddy police station limits.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as V. Venugopal, a medical agent, G. NAveen, also a medical agent, Varre Ashok, a software company employee, Kandukuri Prasad, also a software engineer and Bommisetti Harish, who owns a fertilizer business. They were caught with the Black Fungus injection LIPOSOMAL AMPHOTERICIN B.

The accused were arrested after the officials from the north zone task force trapped them at BK Guda, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, and arrested them. All the accused were arrested while trying to deliver the vials to customers, after which the medical drug and their cell phones were seized from their possession. The police recovered six Liposomal Amphotericin B Injections of Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd (MRP Rs.5364) and three of vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B Injections (Ambilon 50) of Celon Laboratories Pvt Ltd (MRP Rs.7858).