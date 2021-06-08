Hyderabad: Five including a juvenile held in Dabeerpura homicide case

Hyderabad: Dabeerpura police have arrested five accused including a juvenile in connection with the culpable homicide of Mohammed Adnan who was critically injured during a fight.

According to the DCP South Zone Gajarao Bhupal, the accused persons Syed Khaja Moinuddin Kamran aka Kamran, Syed Ibrahim Najeeb, Syed Mustafa Mujeeb, Abdullah and others are friends and residing in Chanchalguda area.

He informed that since a few days Syed Abbas has been taunting Abdullah by saying that he is too weak and on June 6 also, Abbas has passed certain comments and Abdullah has come to know about the ill speaking through Kamran.

On the same evening when the youths (two groups) gathered at New Road Chanchalguda, Arshad Ali Hospital and an argument broke out among them.

Meanwhile Mohammed Adnan (Deceased) came in between and interfered in the matter on behalf of Abbas. Upon which the accused has beaten Syed Abbas and Adnan with hands.

“During the quarrel the accused Najeeb started beating Adnan from the front and Kamran gave a fist blow to Adnan on the back of his head, upon which he received severe head injury and became unconscious” said DCP Gaja Rao Bhupal.

The youth was admitted into Osmania hospital and while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning he died.

The case was investigated by Inspector Dabeerpura N Satyanarayana and his team.