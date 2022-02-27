Hyderabad: Five, including mother held for selling new born

Hyderabad: Balapur police on Saturday held five persons including the mother of a 1-month-old boy for child trafficking.

The police said that the accused woman tried to sell the baby due to financial issues. The accused was identified as 24-year-old Najma Begum. She had given birth to the child on January 22 and stayed with her mother after separation from her husband.

The police further said that Najma was having a tough time taking care of the baby by herself, and hence decided to sell the baby. She was approached by an auto driver named Mohammed Khan who was willing to sell the child for Rs 2.5 lakh. Khan spoke to his accomplices Taslim Begum, Mohammed Haji and Nadia Begum regarding the idea, to which all of them agreed.

Najma and her accomplices portrayed the incident as a kidnap. The primary accused approached the Tappa Chabutra police informing them about the incident. The police registered a “Zero FIR”, and based on the jurisdiction the case was transferred to Balapur police.

Based on suspicion the police interrogated Najma, who confessed to the crime. The infant has been handed to Shishuvihar authorities.

