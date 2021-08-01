Hyderabad: Five kin arrested in woman lawyer murder case

​Hyderabad: The Golconda police on Sunday arrested five accused in connection with the practicing lawyer Rayeesa Fatima murder case.

All the arrested accused are kin of the deceased. The police investigation has revealed that the property dispute is the motive behind the murder.

According to the Inspector Golconda police station Chandrasekhar Reddy, there was a civil dispute among the family members of Advocate Rayeesa Fatima. In the recent times the father of the deceased Fakir Ali died leaving behind several properties in Hyderabad. Before his death Fakir Ali intended to gift 400 sq. yards property to his five daughters but the proposal opposed by Arif Ali.

Dispute arisen among the five brothers and five sisters due to which one of the sister Ayesha Fatima had filed a civil case at city civil courts and recently summons were issued by the court.Upon court’s proceedings the four brothers Mohammed Arif Ali,Mohammed Rawoof Ali,Mohammed Hassan Ali,Mohammed Asif Ali and Arif’s wife Sameena Begum threatened Lawyer of dire consequences.

The police claimed that Rayeesa Fatima was allegedly harassing the prime accused Arif Ali and others regarding the property, but Arif Ali insisted for giving a share in the property.

Four brothers and Arif Ali’s wife Sameena Begum hatched a plan to kill Rayeesa and accordingly Arif went to the house of woman lawyer at Adam colony Towlichowki,murdered her by skitting the throat.

The Golconda police have arrested five accused and they are being produced before the court.