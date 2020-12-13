Hyderabad: Five persons die after car rams into lorry

Hyderabad: Five persons including a software engineer died on the spot when their car rammed into a speeding tipper lorry in the wee hours of Sunday at Gachibowli.

The tragic accident took place near Wipro circle at financial dist,when a speeding Maruthi swift car bearing number AP 39 ED 5229 going from IIIT to gowlidoddi side.

The car while taking a U turn at Wipro circle has jumped a red signal.During the incident a tipper vehicle bearing number TS 05 UB 2451 coming from

Kokapet towards IIIT side has hit a swift car due to which all the five persons in the car died. The CCTV footage of the accident explains how the car had violated the traffic signal.

On reaching information Gachibowli police reached spot and shifted the dead bodies to Government hospital, while the vehicles were too shifted with the help of traffic crane.

Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.