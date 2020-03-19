Hyderabad: Five persons held for molesting girl students

Hyderabad: Kamatipura Police arrested 5 persons including 3 minors for sexually harassing the minor girl students.

According to the report of the police, two sisters who are 16 and 14 years old respectively were sexually harassed by their schoolmates for the past one year.

They were blackmailing the girls.

Police arrested them under relevant sections of POSCO and IPC acts.

Source: Siasat News

