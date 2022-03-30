Hyderabad: Five youth detained for misbehaving with traffic cop

Hyderabad: Five youth were detained after misbehaving with a traffic police official and creating a nuisance on the road late on late Tuesday night.

The incident happened when the five young men, travelling in a car, was stopped by a traffic police official who was conducting drunk driving check on the Jubilee Hills road.

Upon asking for the test, the driver, who was in an inebriated condition refused after which all the five occupants of the car started threatening the traffic police official.

They then came out of the car and started creating a nuisance by stopping vehicles.

The traffic police informed the Banjara Hills law and order police who sent two cops. However, they couldn’t control the drunk youth.

Additional police officials had to be deployed to control the gang who were later shifted to the Banjara Hills police station. The police has seized their car and booked a case.