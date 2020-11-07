Hyderabad flood relief: Siasat Millat Fund distributes food items

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund distributed food items among the victims of Hyderabad flood.

Team members

The team members who are actively carrying out relief activities include, Syed Khalid Biyabani Asad, Shaikh Ahmed, Shaikh Nizamuddin Laeeq, Minhaj Qureshi and Abdul Mukaram. They distributed rotis and bananas at various flood affected areas in the city including Al Jubail Colony, Chandrayangutta, Rajiv Nagar Basti, Chaderghat and Nilofour hospital.

It may be mentioned that last month, heavy rainfall lashed the city of Hyderabad. Incessant rains and stagnant rainwater made the lives miserable for the residents of the low-lying area of the city.

Shaheen Nagar

Residents of colonies of Shaheen Nagar are still facing problems due to stagnant rainwater. They are left with no choice but to leave their houses and take shelter at relative’s houses.

Hyderabad rains affected more than 37,000 families

Earlier, a top civic official said that torrential rains and flash floods in Hyderabad have affected over 37,000 families.

The heavy rains and floods on October 13-14 and again on October 17 inundated many areas, affecting 37,400 families.