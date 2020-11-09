Hyderabad flood relief: Siasat Millat Fund, Faiz-e-Aam distribute essential items

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust distributed essential items among the victims of the Hyderabad flood.

Kapda Bank

These kits were distributed on Friday at Kapda Bank located in Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital complex, Chaderghat.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily said that earlier too, Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam helped the poor on various occasions including victims of Delhi riots.

Highlighting the impact of the heavily rainfall that lashed the city, he said that rainwater is still stagnant in Osman Nagar and local residents are facing a lot of difficulties.

He compared the recent flood in the city with the flood of 1908. Speaking further on the flood of 1908, he highlighted the relief provided by the then ruler of Hyderabad, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Mr. Iftekhar Husain, Secretary, Faiz-e-Aam Trust said that Allah (SWT) has given them the opportunity to help the victims of the recent floods in the city.

He also said that whenever such situation arises, Siasat Millat Fund, Faiz-e-Aam Trust, Helping Hand come forward to help poor people.

Residents received Rs. 5000 only

A resident of Bada Bazar claimed that she received only Rs. 5000 as flood relief despite the fact that the government has announced Rs. 10000 per family. Due to floods, many residents were forced to shelter in a school.

Hyderabad rains affected more than 37,000 families

Earlier, a top civic official said that torrential rains and flash floods in Hyderabad have affected over 37,000 families.

The heavy rains and floods on October 13-14 and again on October 17 inundated many areas, affecting 37,400 families.