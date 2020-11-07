Hyderabad: Flood victims protest over non-allotment of relief fund

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 7th November 2020 6:14 pm IST
Flood vicitms protest at GHMC office in Hafiz Baba Nagar on Saturday. Photo Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Residents of Hafez Baba Nagar, Balapur, Barkas, Nadeem colony, Chandrayangutta, and Noorkha Bazar have been staging protests since two days at zonal Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) offices against the non-allotment of Rs. 10,000 flood relief amount promised by the Telangana State government.

After the GHMC announced to provide the relief fund of Rs. 10,000, flood victims from several areas in the old city have been gathering with their Aadhar cards at South Zone Charminar Circle GHMC office in Hafiz Baba Nagar. These flood victims have been demanding the authorities to issue the flood relief fund to them.

On Friday, flood victims of Noorkha Bazar started protesting in front of the area corporator’s residence and were shouting for Rs. 10,000. A large number of women seemed unhappy with the authorities as they have faced huge losses in the recent floods.

Shaheen Begum, a resident of Noorkha Bazar, said, “With this Rs. 10,000 we could purchase some essential items like ration and utensils, earlier several NGOs came forward and provided cooked food and instant milk but it’s all finished now. The government should verify and ensure all flood victims get flood relief amount,” She added.

