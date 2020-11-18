Hyderabad flood victims wait in long queues at Meeseva centers for relief

Hyderabad: Hyderabad flood victims are seen waiting in long queues at Meeseva centers across the city in order to avail the financial assistance of Rs. 10, 000.

At the centers, they were asked to provide bank account details, ration card number, house number and other details along with Xerox copies of bank passbook, Aadhaar and electricity bill.

People wait for hours at Meeseva

Talking to media persons, many persons who were waiting for their turn said that they are not getting proper response at the Meeseva Centers.

They also alleged that they are left with no option but to wait for more than six hours at the centers for their turn.

Due to spike in the number of customers, owners of Meeseva Centers and Xerox shops are making huge business. It is alleged that the centers are collecting Rs. 50-150 per application.

Who are eligible for financial assistance?

It may be mentioned that financial assistance is meant for the persons who were affected due to the recent flood in the city.

Last month, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced Rs 10,000 as assistance to each household affected by the floods in and around the city.

Later, alleging a major scam in the distribution of cash as flood relief, state Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded a high-level probe.