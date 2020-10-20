Hyderabad floods: Body of 7-year-old found after 5 days

Mohammed HussainPublished: 20th October 2020 6:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: The body of a 7-year-old boy, who went missing along with three members of his family in the floods last week at Gaganpahad, was found in the same area after water was drained out from the locality.

The body of the boy was found on Sunday by rescue squads near the Gaganpahad stretch after search operations were resumed in the area post rain water getting drained out. Groups of local volunteers had joined the search operation along with the Disaster Response Force (DRF) rescue units.

The deceased boy, Ayan, went missing along with three others, after a house was swept away in Gaganpahad. Bodies of the boy’s mother Kamera Begum, uncles Aamir Khan and Sahil were retrieved in Appa Cheruvu earlier on Thursday last week. Ayan’s body was spotted by the rescue squads near Celebrity Function Hall on Sunday.

Upon receiving information about the body, police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. In worst-affected areas like Hafeez Baba Nagar, Hashamabad, Nabeel colony, Al Jubail colony, and Nadeem colony of Tolichowki, the dead bodies of several people who went missing, are being recovered. Two unidentified bodies were recovered by a group of locals in the Al Jubail colony on Monday.

