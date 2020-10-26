Hyderabad Floods: Faiz-E-Aam, Siasat Millat fund distributes relief package

Hyderabad: Over the last two weeks, Hyderabad was lashed with heavy rains after which several colonies across the city were flooded due to heavy rains.

In the ensuing floods, many people lost their homes, possessions and some even family members. Moreover, the floods have also made residents vulerable to diseases and infections, including Coronavirus (COVID-19). Given the situation, the Siasat Millat Fund in collaboration with the Faiz e Aam Trust has collectively come forward to the rescue of the flood victims’ ones again.

Both the Non Governmental Organisation’s on Sunday have distributed utensils, clothes, carpets, bed sheets and ration kits to over 105 families at the Siasat’s Kapda Bank at Abids.

In the last ten days, the Siasat’s Kapda Bank have distributed over 18,000 sets of clothes, for children, women and men, especially in parts of Old City. Such Camps for distribution of ration, clothes and utensils are organised every alternative day at different parts of Old City.

Several areas including Falaknuma, Hafiz Baba Nagar, Al Jubail Colony, Nabeel colony, Nadeem colony, Osman Nagar, etc, where hundreds were inundated which left residents displaced and homeless.