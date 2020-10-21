Hyderabad floods: Odisha govt makes Rs 5 cr donation

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced to contribute Rs 5 crore for relief efforts in flood-hit Hyderabad and parts of Telangana.

“Hon CM Sri Naveen Patnaik announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore towards relief efforts post floods in Hyderabad/parts of Telangana as a gesture from people of Odisha,” tweeted chief secretary Asit Tripathy.

About 70 people died due to heavy rains and flash floods in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

In a preliminary estimate, the government pegged the losses at over Rs 5,000 crore caused due to rains and floods.

