Hyderabad floods: Over one lakh await promised flood relief

Hyderabad: Over 1.3 lakh flood victims were not given the ‘Promised’ flood relief which amounts to Rs 10,000. As per the data on the government, Mee Seva centres 3.52 lakh victims registered while the government data shows that only 2.26 lakh have received the flood amount and over 1.3 lakh flood victims are left bare handed.

Ironically, neither the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) nor the revenue department is claiming accountability for the lapse.

As per official data, the GHMC distributed Rs 10,000 cash to about 4.13 lakh families and the government deposited money into 1.26 lakh flood-affected families. But according to Mee Seva records it has received as many as 3.52 lakh applications in those four days.

However, in view of the code of conduct for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, the relief distribution was stopped by the State Election Commission which was held on December 1.

Later, the applications were invited on December 7, three days after the results were declared.

The corporation, however, claimed that it has deposited Rs 17.33 crore to 17,333 victims on December 8 and December 9, Rs 11.10 crore to 11,103 victims and Rs 9.79 crore to 9,971 victims on December 11. Overall, according to a GHMC release from December 8 to now it has deposited Rs 48.23 crore to 48,232 beneficiaries.

Furthermore, as per the GHMC release, commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar said that the authorities would visit houses and conduct verification of the affected families, soon.

As quoted by Deccan chronicle, neither the state government officials nor the nodal agencies, including GHMC and revenue department, have conducted field inspections to deposit money into the bank accounts of flood victims.

As a result money is being deposited into fake beneficiaries who live in high-land areas like Borabanda, Erragadda and others.

Furthermore, as reported by the Deccan Chronicle neither the revenue nor the GHMC officials disclosed if money is being released from the government treasury.



