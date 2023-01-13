Hyderabad: Following land grabbing accusations, Amberpet SHO arrested

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police arrested Amberpet police station’s Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhakar for his alleged involvement of land cheating case.

The Vanasthalipuram police had earlier booked a criminal case against Sudhakar for allegedly cheating an NRI of Rs 54 lakh.

The case was filed based on a complaint by an NRI Vijayant against the inspector and another police official who is a friend of the Inspector and is now under suspension. Sudhakar alleged that his friend had taken the amount from the NRI assuring him to settle a dispute pertaining to land situated at Kandukur.

Vijayanth approached the Vanasthalipuram police after his efforts to get back the money from the Inspector failed. Based on a complaint the police booked a case under Sections 420 (Cheating), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

A report was sent to the Hyderabad police by the Rachakonda police informing them about the registration of the case.

However, Inspector Sudhakar denied doing anything wrong on his part and said that a friend of Vijayant had purchased a house belonging to him and paid the amount.

The amount of Rs 45 lakhs belonged to Vijayant. “There is no cheating involved anywhere. The deal is crystal clear,” the Inspector told media persons.