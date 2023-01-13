Hyderabad: Following land grabbing accusations, Amberpet SHO arrested

The Vanasthalipuram police had earlier booked a criminal case against Sudhakar for allegedly cheating an NRI of Rs 54 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th January 2023 9:06 pm IST
MLAs' poaching case: SIT serves notices to two more persons
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police arrested Amberpet police station’s Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhakar for his alleged involvement of land cheating case.

The Vanasthalipuram police had earlier booked a criminal case against Sudhakar for allegedly cheating an NRI of Rs 54 lakh.

Also Read
Hyderabad: SHO booked for cheating NRI of Rs 54 lakh

The case was filed based on a complaint by an NRI Vijayant against the inspector and another police official who is a friend of the Inspector and is now under suspension. Sudhakar alleged that his friend had taken the amount from the NRI assuring him to settle a dispute pertaining to land situated at Kandukur.

Vijayanth approached the Vanasthalipuram police after his efforts to get back the money from the Inspector failed. Based on a complaint the police booked a case under Sections 420 (Cheating), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

A report was sent to the Hyderabad police by the Rachakonda police informing them about the registration of the case.

However, Inspector Sudhakar denied doing anything wrong on his part and said that a friend of Vijayant had purchased a house belonging to him and paid the amount.

The amount of Rs 45 lakhs belonged to Vijayant. “There is no cheating involved anywhere. The deal is crystal clear,” the Inspector told media persons.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button