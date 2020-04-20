Hyderabad: Food delivery executive tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: A food delivery executive in Hyderabad has tested positive for COVID-19. Health and GHMC authorities in Hyderabad are on an operation to track customers who have received food from a food delivery executive, who tested positive on April 19. A 30-year-old food delivery executive from Nampally and five of his family members have tested positive for COVID-19. The affected persons have been shifted to a designated hospital in Hyderabad.

On April 7, other family members, including the delivery executive, his mother, his two sisters-in-law and two of his nephews also tested positive,” said Khaleel Pasha Inspector Nampally police station. Out of the 8 members quarantined from the family, the test result for food delivery executive’s 36-year-old elder brother came positive on April 5.

According to the sources, the delivery executive’s elder brother had earlier attended the Nizamuddin Markaz in March. The whole family has been put under quarantine. The food delivery executive told police that he has not attended his work from March 19. During the course of the enquiry the primary contacts, police identified three persons whom he had met and placed them under quarantine as well. Their quarantine period is also over.

It has been over a month since he delivered food, the police and GHMC authorities are trying to trace all of his contacts, including restaurants he visited and customers whom he delivered food. The boy was working with a famous online food supply company.

