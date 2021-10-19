Hyderabad food startup makes the world’s longest fries

Hyderabad: The world’s longest fries come from a Hyderabad based startup, Frykiki, at Habsiguda. The fries are 40 centimeters long and cost Rs 180.

The snack can be topped with their pink garlic mayonnaise, coffee mayonnaise or one could choose from the start up’s range of 28 sauces, made from scratch. The brand offers a host of cuisines from America, Mexico, Europe and Korea which the restaurant tweaks to suit an Indian palette. The brand had also set up a stall at the city’s annual exhibition Numaish in 2020 which turned out to be a huge hit among Hyderabadis.

The brand started out with an aim to dish out regular food and come up with extra ordinary dishes with no added preservatives or additives. The owner, Krishna Spoorthy, started the brand with an idea to combine international street food with Indian spices to produce an extraordinary dish.

“I am a bag packer who has travelled to 12 countries so far. What I started out as a hobby, has now has turned into a business. I try various cuisines and street food from the countries I travel to and bring those ideas back home to create an internationally loved dish with an Indian twist,” she said in a conversation with Siasat.com.

Frykiki, that earlier exclusively provided for events opened up their branch at Habsiguda only five months ago. “Plans for franchise expansion are underway. We will soon open up another branch in Hitech city or Sun City.” said Spoorthy. We are a fairly new brand with a small manufacturing unit and although offers to expand into other cities are pouring in, for now our focus is Hyderabad and Telangana. We do plan on expanding globally too,” she added.

Spoorthy was also awarded the ‘Youngest Entrepreneur Award’ at Numaish 2020 for Frykiki.