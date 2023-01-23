Hyderabad: Foodies flock to Zomaland carnival

Hyderabad: The two day Zomaland food carnival by Zomato in Hyderabad witnessed a massive footfall. The carnival was hosted on Saturday and Sunday at GMR Arena in Shamshabad. Committed hedonists of the city enjoyed the incredible and flavourful food, artists performances and fun games here. Sharing the experience of visiting Zomaland , netizens thanked Zomato for hosting the food carnival in the city. Check out some visuals and photos from Zomaland shared by social media users.

One of the Twitter users shared how he enjoyed the live singing session. Praising Zomatao and singer who made his night beautiful and memorable , he wrote,” that verse #zomalandhyderabad#Zomaland#king.”

Another users after watching his favourite singer singing live wrote, ”Thank you @AnuvJain for blessing Hyderabad with your voice. #Zomaland #Hyderabad.”

Few others also shared pictures and videos from the food carnival. Check out more below.

Thanking Hyderabadi’s for making the fete a successful , Zomaland on their official Instagram account wrote,” Thank you, Hyderabad.”

As Hyderabadis are food enthusiasts, we have observed that many food-related events had become successful here in the past too. The success of Zomaland 2023 highlights the growing popularity of such fests in Hyderabad and the strong interest in diverse culinary experiences among locals. Several people also requested Zomato to launch more food events in the city. Let us wait for another exciting fete!