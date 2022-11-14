Hyderabad: Forged Meghalaya university certificate racket busted

Hyderabad: Six members of a gang were held for by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) in collaboration with Miyapur police busted a fake certificate-issuing racket who were preparing fake MG University certificates in Meghalaya, on Monday and apprehended 6 members of the gang.



The police seized cash worth Rs. 50,000 along with 157 memos, bill books, letter pads of various universities, and mobile phones from them.

A notorious interstate gang consisting of 6 members who were fabricating fake study certificates of MG University, Meghalaya (Distance Edu) were nabbed by SOT Cyberabad police. A large number of fake certificates, stamps, fake ID card, and laptops were seize.#CyberabadPolice pic.twitter.com/kF7FRlsKtQ — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) November 14, 2022

The accused were identified as Dinesh Singh, 33, Akhilesh Semwal, 41, Tajinder Singh, 36, Garikapati Venkata Bhaskar Satyanarayana Sharma, 49, Geekuru Prem Kumar, 29 and Singarapu Sujatha, 38.



Police informed that two other accused including Director, MG University, Meghalaya, Milli Goel, and clerk Shivani was absconding.



Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra, said that Khaja Shaik Nayab Rasool a resident of Miyapur came in contact with Sharma and sought his help in pursuing a degree course.

“Sharma introduced Nayab Rasool to Akhilesh and Prem of MG University Meghalaya and submitted documents to them. Believing them, he transferred Rs 2.07 lakh and after a few days received memos for the academic years 2014, 2015 and 2016 through Prem Kumar. Later when he verified, Khaja came to know that those were fake certificates,” said the Cyberabad CP.

The police later arrested Prem Kumar and Venkata Bhaskar based on the complaint by Khaja.

The duo with the help of Akhilesh Semwal, Dinesh Singh and Tajinder Singh, who works at MG University, successfully provided around 430 certificates to different persons.

“Venkata Bhaskar has been running the SS University Centre consultancy business at Mettuguda in Secunderabad for the last ten years and got in touch with the other suspects,” the official said.

The police arrested the six accused while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused who are absconding.