Hyderabad: Former TDP minister, husband arrested over kidnapping of three brothers

Former Andhra Pradesh tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her husband were arrested by police on Wednesday morning in an alleged kidnapping case of three brothers, who are related to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A dispute related to land in Hafeezpet is known to be the reason behind the kidnap, police said.

The three– former hockey player Praveen Rao and his brothers Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao, were later rescued by the police task force in the outskirts of the city, near Vikarabad on Wednesday morning.

According to the family members, former Andhra Pradesh tourism minister Bhuma Akhil Priya and her husband Bhargav’s family are behind the kidnapping.

According to police, around 7 pm, 15 members posing as IT sleuths entered the joint family of Praveen Rao at Manovikas Nagar in Bowenpally. After informing the family members that they came to conduct a search, the 15-member team separated Praveen Rao, his brothers, Naveen Rao and Sunil Rao from the rest of the family, task force police said.

At about 7.30 pm, they drove away with the three brothers in three separate vehicles. The family members approached the police at around 10 pm. Police immediately formed search parties and verified CCTV footage near Praveen’s house.

Police in the city were then alerted. It was during this sequence that the police chased the vehicles and intercepted the cars at Rangopalpet. All three were arrested and are being investigated.