Hyderabad: Formula E car to be put on exhibit at Tank Bund

The Formula E Grand Prix will be held in Hyderabad in 2023, one of the 12 cities chosen from around the world.

Hyderabad: A Formula E car will be on exhibit at Tank Bund here on Sunday as a lead-up to the Formula E Prix events that will take place in Hyderabad early next year.

In the next months, the automobile will be displayed in different spots across the city for a few weeks here. To raise awareness across the nation, plans are in the works to drive the automobile to other major cities.

The Formula E Gen 2 cars are comparable to the Formula 1 cars but operate on EV technology, reaching 0 to 62 kmph in under 3 seconds, having theoretical high speeds of 280 kmph, and having hair-raising corners.

The Formula E Grand Prix will be held in Hyderabad in 2023, one of the 12 cities chosen from around the world. The Formula E Prix has held 100 races since its start in 2014, making it one of the world’s sports events with the quickest rate of expansion.

