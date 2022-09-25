Hyderabad: Formula E car unveiled on Durgam Cheruvu Bridge

The car will be showcased here for a few days before it is taken to other metropolitan cities.

Updated: 25th September 2022 2:14 pm IST
Formula E car (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Formula E Gen 2 car was unveiled at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge on Sunday. The event was held as an introduction to the Formula E Prix races scheduled to be held in the city early next year.

Formula E Gen 2 cars are similar to the Formula 1 cars but run on EV (electrical vehicle) technology featuring 0 to 62 kmph in under 3 seconds, with potential top speeds of 280 kmph, and hair-raising cornering.

The car will be showcased here for a few days before it is taken to other metropolitan cities. Unveiling events are being planned to showcase the car across the country.

