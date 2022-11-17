Hyderabad: Formula E racing track will be tested in real-time

Hyderabad: The Indian Racing League (IRL) will include real-time safety and preparedness testing of the Formula E track, according to a statement released by the organisation on Wednesday. The city is preparing for another significant race this weekend in advance of the high-profile Formula E Championship, which will be hosted on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in February 2023.

The Indian Racing League’s first and final races will be held in Hyderabad on November 19–20 and December 10–11, respectively. According to officials, these events will serve as a warm-up for the Formula E Grand Prix, which will take place on February 11 of next year.

Relaid roads, corners, and medians are all being done around Hussainsagar Lake. At NTR Marg, a new spectator gallery has also been erected up. The safety of the drivers and spectators will be of utmost concern as 22 cars compete at astounding speeds while racing and turning.

A 2.7-km circuit around Hussainsagar and Necklace Road is being prepared, according to officials, as part of the arrangements in place to meet the strict specifications set forth by the FIA and FE specifications — both in terms of the quality of the tracks suitable for a world championship and rigorous safety standards for the cars as well as spectators.