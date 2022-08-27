Hyderabad: Four gazettes released for constructing Regional Ring Road

Hyderabad: The Central Road Transport Department released four more capital A gazettes for the acquisition of lands in the Northern part for the construction of the Regional Ring Road.

At last, the central government has issued gazettes for the acquisition of 195 hectors of land in the RDO limits of Sangareddy, 199 hectares of lands in the RDO limits of Bhongir, 389 hectors in the RDO limits of Gajwel and 303 hectares of land in the RDO limits of Narsapur.

During the current year on behalf of the central government, the Chot Uppal Yadri Bhongir Additional Collector issued gazettes for the acquisition of lands at RDO limits of Jogipet and Andool.

A delay of 4 months occurred in the release of the remaining gazettes. After severe criticism from every quarter, the central government released the latest gazettes.

In fact, 8 units were set up for the acquisition of lands in the Northern part and till date gazettes were released for 7 units in two phases.

Objections will be accepted within 21 days from the date of release of the gazettes.