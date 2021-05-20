Hyderabad: Four held for killing hotel employee

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police on Wednesday arrested four persons who have allegedly killed an employee of a hotel for not serving them chicken.

According to a report published in News Meter, the accused persons who are identified as P Mahesh, his brother P Vijay and two teenagers hail from Bidar District, Karnataka and work at Kothapet fruit market.

On May 2, they visited the hotel and ordered rice with chicken curry. When the employee, Balaji Rathod (24), a native of Bidar District informed them that chicken is not available, Mahesh followed him into the kitchen. After finding chicken in the kitchen, Mahesh picked up an argument with Balaji. However, the matter was settled after hotel owner K Sudhakar intervened.

After completing their dinner, the accused persons left the hotel without paying the bill. However, they returned later and attacked Balaji. During the attack, Mahesh hit Balaji with a stone.

Balaji was rushed to a private hospital. Later, his family shifted him to a hospital in Bidar where he breathed his last on May 16.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case based on the complaint received from the hotel owner. After analyzing the CCTV footage, police arrested the accused persons on May 19.