Hyderabad: Four held for transporting 30 kg of ganja from AP

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested four persons of an inter-state gang at Hayatnagar and siezed 30 kgs of Ganja.

The police arrested four of the seven member gang and seized an auto and four mobile phones from them. The accused were held while entering Hyderabad from the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. The arrested persons were identified as Chelluri Naga Venkata Krishnaveni, Adduri Ammulu, Gumpi Mahesh and Nandigama Srianivas.

Three other persons, Bhaskar, Sarath and Arjun are absconding. Krishanaveni, a resident of Filmnagar and a native of Visakhapatnam has been involved in ganja peddling for the past four years. Over time she built contacts with the suppliers in the state, the Rachakonda police said.

The woman got in touch with Sarath in Hyderabad, and both of them began procuring Ganja from Visakhapatnam to sell to customers in Hyderabad.

The two accused were previously arrested in 2020 for selling ganja. In 2021, the Bajara Hills police arrested them for the same. About 10 months ago, she got bail, after which she started the same business and started purchasing Ganja from Bhaskar at Rs 3000 per kilogram. She reportedly used to sell the same at Rs 20,000 per kilo to Sharath and Arjun from Hyderabad.

A month ago, she went to her native place and stayed there. After that, on July 6, she contacted

Adduri Ammulu, Mahesh and Srinivas, who are residents of Film Nagar and offered them to transport ganja from agency area of Narsipatnam of Vishakapatnam district to Hyderabad. She agreed to handover the contraband to Arjun, with a promise to pay Rs 50,000 to them.

On August 10, while the accused were transporting the Ganja in an auto from Narsipatnam to Hyderabad, they reached JCB junction, on NH-65 Highway, at Pedda Amberpet. In the mean time, the Rachakonda police officials stopped the auto and checked it. After finding the 30 Kgs of ganja, they arrested the accused.