Hyderabad: Four including two minors held for burglary

Hyderabad: The Task Force team on Saturday arrested four persons including two minors from Humayun Nagar and seized 50 Kg worth of gold and Rs 25 lakh from them.

The police said the accused were identified as 20-year old Irfan Pasha, 19-year-old Syed Ali Huzaifa, along with two minors for burglaries at different locations. The offenders were involved in theft at Golconda, Asif Nagar, Humayun Nagar and Mangalhat over the past 1 year.

The police recovered 50 tola gold, Rs 10,000 cash and a bike that was used for committing the offence. Shedding light on the arrest, DCP West Zone Joel Davis said that Irfan is a 10th pass dropout while Huziafa studied till class nine. He further added that both the accused have been sent to judicial custody.